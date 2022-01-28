MARKETS: Sensex up 300 points, Nifty near 17,200 in pre-open

Pre-open session



LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices were seen firmly positive in the pre-open trades hinting at a higher start. The was up 333 points at 57,610, while the was at 17,193, higher by 83 points.

LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices may start trade on a flat note on Friday as indicated by SGX futures, which were around 17,185 level at 8.40 am, indicating an opening gain of 30-odd points. With the Union Budget next week, investors may want to tread cautiously amid global uncertainty and hawkish mood.

Telecom stocks are likely to be in focus as the DoT has agreed with the telecom players' plea to not proceed with the process of adopting 5Gi as a national standard. READ MORE

That apart, Dr Reddy's, L&T, AU Small Finance Bank, Bharat Electronics, Crompton Greaves, Dixon Technologies, Kotak Bank and may also be in the limelight ahead of Q3 earnings today. READ MORE.

In the primary market, so far has been subscribed 57 per cent. According to the exchange data, the institutional investor portion was subscribed 30 per cent, HNIs 54 per cent and 96 per cent.

Global cues

The US witnessed a highly volatile session of trade on Thursday amid mixed flow. On one hand, investors had to deal with the prospects of a hawkish Fed policy and geopolitical tensions, while on the other hand economic data indicated that US GDP grew at its fastest pace in four decades. The Dow Jones ended flat, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.5 per cent. Tech-laced Nasdaq was down another 1.4 per cent.

Brent Crude ended over the $90-mark for the first time in over seven years, it rose 0.2 per cent to $90.11 a barrel, and WTI Crude also added 0.2 per cent to $87.53 a barrel.

Major in Asia were mixed this morning. Japan’s Nikkei had rallied 1.9 per cent. Kospi advanced 0.6 per cent, and Straits Times was up 0.1 per cent. On the other hand, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were down 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. Taiwan too was down 0.2 per cent.