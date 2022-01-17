MARKETS: Subdued start likely amid mixed cues; SGX Nifty falls 70 pts

-
-
LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices are likely to start the new week on a lower note after a subdued closing on Friday. At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 18,205.75, which is 76 points lower than Nifty's previous spot close.
The market action will largely be stock specific today amid the earnings season.
Among stocks, UltraTech Cement, HFCL, Maharashtra Scooters, Sonata Software, Tata Steel Long Products are likely to be in limelight, as these companies are scheduled to announce the December quarter results today.
Moreover, HDFC Bank and HCL Technologies may also be in focus as the companies announced their Q3 results over the weekend. The former reported a solid 18 per cent YoY jump in Q3 net profit, and the later, too, beat street estimates with a 5.4 per cent QoQ jump in Q3 net profit.
Auto stocks may also be eyed as according to a new Delhi government mandate, aggregators and delivery services would have to ensure that 10 per cent of all new two-wheelers and five per cent of all new four-wheelers are electric vehicles in the next three months.
Further, six airbags have been made mandatory in all cars sold from October 1.
Global cues
The US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday. The Dow Jones was down 0.6 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved up 0.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent higher, respectively. Tonight, the markets will be shut for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, holiday.
Meanwhile, oil prices surged on Friday amid supply constraints and worries over the on-going Russian-Ukraine conflict. Brent Crude vaulted 1.9 per cent to $86.06 a barrel, and WTI Crude added 2.1 per cent to $83.82 a barrel.
This morning most of the major Asian markets were seen holding gains. Japan’s Nikkei had advanced 0.9 per cent. Straits Times and Taiwan had gained 0.4 per cent each. Kospi, however, had slipped 1.1 per cent.
