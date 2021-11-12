MARKET: Indices may snap 3-day losing run; Fino Payments Bank to list today

JUST IN
Amid RBI's tough stance, what will be cryptocurrencies' fate in India?
Business Standard

The industrial and manufacturing production data along with inflation numbers could dictate the market trend on Friday

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Updated at 8:20 AM

LIVE market updates: The Indian equities look set to snap their 3-day losing streak if indications by SGX Nifty are anything to go by. At 8:17 AM, the index was at 17,973 levels, up 47 points.

This comes amid positive cues from Asian peers. Nikkei and Hang Seng were up 0.9 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. Kospi had surged 1.3 per cent, while Taiwan and Straits Times added 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent each. China’s Shanghai Composite, however, was flat.

Overnight, however, the US markets had ended on a mixed note. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved up 0.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. Dow Jones, however, was down 0.4 per cent.

Back home, the industrial and manufacturing production data along with inflation numbers could dictate the market trend on Friday.

Earnings to watch

Amaraja Batteries, Apollo Hospitals, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Electricals, Bharat Forge, Coal India, Coffee Day, Deepak Fertilisers, Finolex Cables, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma, GMR Infra, Grasim, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, Vodafone Idea, JP Associates, National Aluminium, ONGC, Reliance Capital, SpiceJet, Suzlon and Thomas Cook are some of the prominent companies scheduled to report earnings today.

Analysts expect Vodafone Idea to report a sequential growth in ARPU (average revenue per user). The quarterly performance, however, could be marred by subscriber churn, they say. READ PREVIEW HERE


Primary Market Update

Latent View Analytics was subscribed 23x at the end of Day 2 of the issue, with the retail quota getting subscribed 70x. Meanwhile, Sapphire Foods IPO closed with a total subscription of 6.6x.

First Published: Fri, November 12 2021. 08:26 IST

