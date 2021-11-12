MARKET: Indices may snap 3-day losing run; Fino Payments Bank to list today

-
-
Updated at 8:20 AM
LIVE market updates: The Indian equities look set to snap their 3-day losing streak if indications by SGX Nifty are anything to go by. At 8:17 AM, the index was at 17,973 levels, up 47 points.
This comes amid positive cues from Asian peers. Nikkei and Hang Seng were up 0.9 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. Kospi had surged 1.3 per cent, while Taiwan and Straits Times added 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent each. China’s Shanghai Composite, however, was flat.
Overnight, however, the US markets had ended on a mixed note. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved up 0.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. Dow Jones, however, was down 0.4 per cent.
Back home, the industrial and manufacturing production data along with inflation numbers could dictate the market trend on Friday.
Earnings to watch
Analysts expect Vodafone Idea to report a sequential growth in ARPU (average revenue per user). The quarterly performance, however, could be marred by subscriber churn, they say. READ PREVIEW HERE
