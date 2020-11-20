- Kotak Securities launches plan with zero brokerage on intra-day trades
- Extremely bullish outlook for emerging markets: JPMorgan's Gabriela Santos
- P-notes investment surges to 14-month high of Rs 78,686 cr in October
- Rude jolt: Sensex falls 580 points on weak global cues, Nifty ends at 12772
- India INX inks pact with Luxembourg Stock Exchange to develop green finance
- Blue Dart gains as economy reopens, demand from e-commerce segment grows
- Most PMS schemes underperform Nifty50 in Oct with avg returns of 0.85%
- Bank of Baroda: With loan recast hazy, strong re-rating few quarters away
- Fund managers ask govt to take steps for addressing poor show by PSU stocks
- SpiceJet stock flies high on Boeing 737 MAX return, increasing air travel
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see muted start; Gland Pharma to list today
Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here. Investors may seek comfort from global firm Barclay's modest revision of India's GDP growth for FY21 to -6.4 per cent from -6 per cent
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Gland Pharma | Vodafone
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors may choose to play stock-specific bets on Friday after Thursday's rout.
Mood in the global markets is likely to remain somber after IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that despite the vaccine progress, the economic path ahead remains difficult and prone to setbacks. Moreover, a clash between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the Federal Reserve late on Thursday pushed Dow Jones Futures 200 points lower on Friday.
Mood in the global markets is likely to remain somber after IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that despite the vaccine progress, the economic path ahead remains difficult and prone to setbacks. Moreover, a clash between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the Federal Reserve late on Thursday pushed Dow Jones Futures 200 points lower on Friday.
Consequently, Asian stocks were mixed in early Friday deals. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.1 per cent, Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.4 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.3 per cent. SGX Nifty was trading around 12,810 levels, up 36 points.
Earlier, US stocks ended in positive territory during Thursday's overnight session after fresh stimulus hopes buoyed investor sentiment. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 rose 0.15 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite 0.87 per cent.
New listing
Shares of Gland Pharma are set to debut at the bourses on Friday. Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium (GMP) has soared from Rs 10 to Rs 140 a share — an indication that the stock could do well in the secondary market.
New listing
Shares of Gland Pharma are set to debut at the bourses on Friday. Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium (GMP) has soared from Rs 10 to Rs 140 a share — an indication that the stock could do well in the secondary market.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More