MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see muted start; Gland Pharma to list today

Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here. Investors may seek comfort from global firm Barclay's modest revision of India's GDP growth for FY21 to -6.4 per cent from -6 per cent

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors may choose to play stock-specific bets on Friday after Thursday's rout.

Mood in the global markets is likely to remain somber after IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that despite the vaccine progress, the economic path ahead remains difficult and prone to setbacks. Moreover, a clash between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the Federal Reserve late on Thursday pushed Dow Jones Futures 200 points lower on Friday.

Consequently, Asian stocks were mixed in early Friday deals. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.1 per cent, Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.4 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.3 per cent. SGX Nifty was trading around 12,810 levels, up 36 points.

Earlier, US stocks ended in positive territory during Thursday's overnight session after fresh stimulus hopes buoyed investor sentiment. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 rose 0.15 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite 0.87 per cent.

New listing

Shares of Gland Pharma are set to debut at the bourses on Friday. Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium (GMP) has soared from Rs 10 to Rs 140 a share — an indication that the stock could do well in the secondary market.

