MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may start flat; Brent crude tops $86 per barrel

LIVE market updates: After last week's bear hammering, market bulls may try to make a comeback on Dalal Street on Monday. At 8:00 AM, SGX Nifty was up 11 points at 18,155 level, indicating a flat to positive start for the

Stocks in focus / Earnings today

Ceat, Colgate Palmolive, Coforge, GMDC, Dwarikesh Sugar, HDFC AMC, ICRA, Ramco Cement, SRF, Suven Life Sciences, Swaraj Engines and Tech Mahindra are some of the prominent companies scheduled to announce September quarter numbers.

Global cues



On Friday, US ended on a mixed note, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down 0.1 per cent and 0.8 per cent, while Dow Jones ended 0.2 per cent higher at record levels.

In Asia, Nikkei was down 0.6 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite had slipped 0.3 per cent and Taiwan Weighted index had declined 0.2 per cent. Whereas, the S&P/ASX 200 had gained 0.6 per cent, while Kospi and Straits Times were flat



Oil market

Oil extended its weekly winning streak, with Brent up for the seventh straight week at $85.53 a barrel, and WTI Crude up for the ninth week in a row at $83.76 a barrel. In Monday's early trade, Brent crude was up 0.75 per cent at $86.17 per barrel.