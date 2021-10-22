MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty reclaims 18,200 in pre-open

Pre-open session:



LIVE market updates: The frontline indices settled in the posititve territory in the pre-open session, indicating a higher start to the last trading session of the week. The BSE Sensex ended the pre-market session at 61,018 levels, up 95 points. The Nifty50, on the other hand, was at 18,232, up 54 points.

===========================================================

(Updated at 8:15 AM)



LIVE market updates: Mixed global cues and will keep the indices volatile on Friday. Besides, Brent crude prices at over 3-year high, at $86.1 per barrel, along with choppy bond yields may cap upside.

At 8:10 AM, was at 18,264 levels, up 18 points.

Earnings today/Stocks to watch

Reliance Industries, Chennai Petro, Crompton Greaves, Federal Bank, HDFC Life, Hindustan Zinc, Inox Leisure, Jubilant Pharma, Kajaria Ceramics, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, PVR, Tata Consumer, Tata Elxsi, and are some of the other prominent companies scheduled to announce September quarter numbers.

That apart, LIC Housing Finance, JSW Steel, and Zee Entertainment will also be in investor radar



Global cues

Overnight in US, the S&P 500 ended at record high, even as Dow and Nasdaq ended on a flat note.

In Asian, barring Nikkei had gained 0.6 per cent, and the Straits Times was up 0.4 per cent. The Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 were more of less unmoved in early trade.