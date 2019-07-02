JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest positive opening for indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets
The trade truce between the US and China, and the anticipation of the Union Budget, set to be unveiled on Friday, will continue to dominate investor sentiment on Tuesday. 

That apart, the monthly auto sales data, progress in monsoon, foreign fund flow, crude oil prices and rupee movement against the dollar could also steer indices.

The SGX Nifty is indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices.
 
Global Cues

Stocks in Asia were mixed in Tuesday's morning trade. Japan's Nikkei added 0.12 per cent in early trade, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.4 per cent.
 
US stocks climbed on Monday, but finished off earlier highs, led by gains in technology stocks. The Dow rose 117.47 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 26,718, the S&P 500 gained 23 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 2,964 and the Nasdaq Composite added 85 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 8,091.16.

In the commodities market, oil prices slipped on Tuesday on worries over lowering demand. Brent crude futures dropped 33 cents to $64.73 a barrel, while US crude futures had fallen 48 cents to $58.61 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh