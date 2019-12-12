JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, US Fed, Brexit, US China, YES Bank, IIP, CPI
US Fed's status quo on interest rates, UK election and the release of India's IIP and inflation prints due later in the day will influence investor sentiment today.

In line with expectations, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady in a target range of 1.5 per cent - 1.75 per cent following its two-day meeting and indicated that no action is likely next year amid persistently low inflation. READ MORE

Besides, the UK will go to the polls on Thursday for the country's third general election in less than five years.

Back home, Industrial production data for October and consumer price index-based (CPI) inflation print for November are slated to be released later in the day.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which recently concluded its Rs 750-crore initial public offering, is scheduled to make the stock market debut today. The IPO, which was open for subscription During December 2-4, was subscribed more than 170 times at a price band of Rs 36-37 per share.

Asian stocks edged higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled rate settings were likely to remain accommodative but the imminent UK election and a deadline for Sino-U S trade talks kept investors cautious.

In the overnight trade, Wall Street’s main stock indexes moved modestly higher.

(With inputs from Reuters)

