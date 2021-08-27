JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Global cues to guide indices today; Wipro, SAIL in focus

Stock market LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading flat with a positive bias, up 16 points at 16,684

MARKET LIVE | BSE Sensex | NSE Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Asian markets recovered from morning lows, but were still wobbly in early deals, as jitters over the US Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium compounded with twin blasts in Afghanistan, soured investment sentiment. Amid this backdrop, SGX Nifty was trading flat with a positive bias, up 16 points at 16,684.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 fell 0.09 per cent, the Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.4 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi was flat.

Overnight, the Dow snapped a four-day win streak to end half a per cent lower on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, broke five-day win streaks and settled 0.6 per cent down each.

