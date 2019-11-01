MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for Sensex, Nifty

could remain volatile today as a host of domestic and global factors would guide the market trajectory.

Auto companies would be in focus today as they begin to report September sales figures.

Furthermore, public sector banks could also react to Sebi's directive which said that all listed lenders will have to make disclosures pertaining to divergences and provisioning within a day of receipt of the RBI’s final risk assessment report.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh lifetime high of 40,392 levels in the intra-day deals but settled at 40,129-levels, up 77 points or 0.19 per cent. On the NSE, the benchmark Nifty50 added 37 points or 0.31 per cent to end at 11,881.

EARNINGS ALERT

Bank of India, Dr Reddy's Lab, JK Lakshmi Cement, and YES Bank are among the 33 companies scheduled to report their Q2 earnings today.

Analysts expect the Bank to report a loss up to Rs 1,907.3 crore due to exposure to bankrupt companies like DHFL, McLeod Russel, and Cox & Kings. However, all eyes would be on the Board's decision with regards to the receipt of a binding offer worth $1.2 billion by a global investor. READ PREVIEW HERE

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares fell on Friday on fresh concerns over Sino-US trade prospects. Chinese officials doubt that a comprehensive long-term trade deal with Washington and US President Donald Trump is possible, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.09 per cent, Japan's Nikkei slid 0.63 per cent in early trade, and Australian shares were 0.12 per cent lower. SGX Nifty was trading 21 points lower in the early trade indicating a negative start for domestic indices.