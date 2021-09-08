JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Firm start likely for indices; Union Cabinet meeting eyed

Stock market LIVE: Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Wednesday with Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.4 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Photo: Bloomberg
LIVE market update: The benchmark indices look set for a firm start after a one-day hiatus, with SGX Nifty trading 46 points higher at 17,425 around 8.10 am. That said, the outcome of the Union Cabinet's meeting, regulatory changes in the settlement cycle, stock-specific news, and global cues will be the key guiding factors for the markets.

Global markets
Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Wednesday with Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.4 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively. On the flipside, South Korea's Kospi and Australia's ASX200 were down 0.3 per cent each.

Meanwhile, in overnight session, Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.76 per cent while the S&P 500 shed 0.34 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite, however, advanced fractionally by 0.07 per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh