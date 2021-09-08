- Market Ahead Podcast, Sep 8: Top factors that could guide markets today
- Vodafone Idea shares surge 35% in 6 days in hope of govt support
- Dish TV shares rise 13% on lenders' move to change management
- Sebi asks exchanges to move to T+1 settlement cycle on an optional basis
- Sebi introduces T+1 settlement cycle on optional basis to enhance liquidity
- Sebi tweaks client level position limits for currency derivative contracts
- FPIs' defensive mood in August hints at sectoral flows
- 45% mutual fund schemes didn't keep IPO buys for a year
- At 39, India sees highest record market closings globally in 2021
- Market Wrap Podcast, Sep 7: Here's all that happened in the markets today
MARKET LIVE: Firm start likely for indices; Union Cabinet meeting eyed
Stock market LIVE: Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Wednesday with Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.4 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Global markets
Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Wednesday with Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.4 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively. On the flipside, South Korea's Kospi and Australia's ASX200 were down 0.3 per cent each.
Meanwhile, in overnight session, Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.76 per cent while the S&P 500 shed 0.34 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite, however, advanced fractionally by 0.07 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More