MARKET LIVE: Weekly expiry may keep St volatile; SGX Nifty hints weak start

Stock market LIVE: In the overnight session, the Dow Jones bounced back owing to buying in energy and financial shares

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE Market Update: After a stellar rally on Wednesday, some profit-taking is likely with markets at all-time high levels and amid tepid global cues. At 8.10 am, SGX Nifty was trading 18.50 points down at 17,515, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the benchmark indices. Meanwhile, volatility could also remain high amid the weekly F&O expiry.
That said, with no other domestic trigger, the focus will be on US weekly jobless claims and retail sales numbers.

Global Markets
Asian stocks were mixed amid a climb in energy shares and as traders assessed risks from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.7 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.5 per cent.

In the overnight session, the Dow Jones bounced back owing to buying in energy and financial shares. The index ended 0.7 per cent higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite added 0.8 per cent each.

