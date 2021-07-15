- Market Ahead Podcast, July 15: Top factors that could guide markets today
- Stocks to watch: Infosys, Wipro, Titan, Marico, Craftsman Automation,
- MARKET LIVE: Flat-to-positive start on cards; Wipro, Infosys in focus
- NSE tech subsidiary acquires majority stake in Cloudxchange.io
- No longer discounted: Mid- and small-cap IT firms enjoy premium at bourses
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife settle Aptech insider trading case with Sebi
- Sensex, Nifty eke out gains after intense buying mainly in IT shares
- Oil slips after hitting 2018 high with market poised to tighten
- Paytm Money trends on Day One of Zomato IPO as new investors flock
- Rupee snaps 3-day winning streak, drops 10 paise to 74.59 against dollar
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains over 50 pts, Nifty trades flat in pre-open
Stock market LIVE: Investors would likely react to Infosys' Q1 numbers in early trade while keeping a close watch on results by other IT major Wipro
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Wipro results
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
At 7.30 am, SGX Nifty was trading15 points higher at 15,879.
Earnings today
A total of 22 companies, including Wipro, Angel Broking, Tata Elxsi, L&T Infotech and Cyient are slated to post their quarterly numbers today.
Analysts believe Wipro's net profit could jump 14-19 per cent YoY in Q1FY22 on 17-19 per cent growth in topline. A contraction in EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margins sequentially is a given, which in turn would drive PAT sequentially, they said.
Global cues
In the overnight session, US stocks ended mixed, with S&P 500 briefly hitting an intra-day record in a choppy session. Overall, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13 per cent while the S&P 500 gained 0.12 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.22 per cent.
Global cues
In the overnight session, US stocks ended mixed, with S&P 500 briefly hitting an intra-day record in a choppy session. Overall, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13 per cent while the S&P 500 gained 0.12 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.22 per cent.
In Asia, investors were on the sidelines as they awaited Chinese data and digested Powell's comments. Japan’s Topix index lost 0.4 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.2 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More