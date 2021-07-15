JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains over 50 pts, Nifty trades flat in pre-open

Stock market LIVE: Investors would likely react to Infosys' Q1 numbers in early trade while keeping a close watch on results by other IT major Wipro

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Benchmark indices could be in for a volatile day today amid mixed global cues, quarterly earnings and weekly derivatives expiry. Investors would likely react to Infosys' Q1 numbers in early trade while keeping a close watch on results by other IT major Wipro. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments that more US economic progress is needed before stimulus can be dialled back could lend support to sentiment.
At 7.30 am, SGX Nifty was trading15 points higher at 15,879.

Earnings today
A total of 22 companies, including Wipro, Angel Broking, Tata Elxsi, L&T Infotech and Cyient are slated to post their quarterly numbers today.

Analysts believe Wipro's net profit could jump 14-19 per cent YoY in Q1FY22 on 17-19 per cent growth in topline. A contraction in EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margins sequentially is a given, which in turn would drive PAT sequentially, they said.

Global cues
In the overnight session, US stocks ended mixed, with S&P 500 briefly hitting an intra-day record in a choppy session. Overall, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13 per cent while the S&P 500 gained 0.12 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.22 per cent.

In Asia, investors were on the sidelines as they awaited Chinese data and digested Powell's comments. Japan’s Topix index lost 0.4 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.2 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

