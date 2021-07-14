- Sensex witnesses best session in six weeks; ICICI Bank gains 2.83%
- Bank of Maharashtra fixes floor price at Rs 24.89 per share for QIP
- Bahl, Kapur settle case with Sebi, pay Rs 61 lakh for rule breach
- Attach bank, demat accounts to recover due amount in Avon Corp case: Sebi
- Market Wrap Podcast, July 13: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Auto ancillary shares in focus; Rane Brake zooms 20%, Minda hits new high
- Tanla Platforms hits 5% upper circuit for 2nd day straight on buyback plan
- Infosys Q1 preview: PAT likely to grow 27-30% YoY; may up FY22 guidance
- Brightcom Group rallies ahead of preferential issue, zooms 174% in a month
- SBI Life Insurance hits record high; gains 16% in three months
MARKET LIVE: Tepid opening likely on cards for D-St; Zomato IPO opens today
Stock market LIVE: Infosys, 5paisa Capital, Craftsman Automation, Dodla Dairy, LTTS and Hatsun Agro Product are among 19 companies that are slated to post their Q1 earnings today
Asian markets traded mixed with Japan’s Topix index down 0.1 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi 0.4 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index, meanwhile, rose 0.2 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.35 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.38 per cent.
Domestic cues
Investor interest will likely shift to the primary market today as Zomato's Rs 9,375 crore IPO kicks off. At the top-end of the price band (Rs 72-76), the company will be valued at nearly Rs 60,000 crore, which analysts find expensive and hence recommend subscribing only for listing gains purposes.
In the secondary market, apart from global cues, quarterly earnings, macro data viz WPI inflation and oil price movement could influence investor sentiment.
Earnings today
Infosys, 5paisa Capital, Craftsman Automation, Dodla Dairy, L&T Technology Services and Hatsun Agro Product are among 19 companies that are slated to post their quarterly earnings today.
Most analysts are penciling in a 27-30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in Infosys' Q1 profit while the revenue growth is seen between 16-17 per cent. That apart, expectations are ripe that the company may hike its FY22 revenue guidance to 13-15 per cent versus 12-14 per cent earlier.
(With inputs from Reuters)
