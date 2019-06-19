Market outlook and top two trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher

-
MARKET VIEW
After the huge fall a day before Nifty witnessed a choppy session and almost took support near the significant 50-day moving average (DMA) which lies near 11,680 levels but still needs a conviction for further upside movement. However, the support for the day is seen at 38,760/11,620 for Sensex and Nifty, respectively while resistance is seen at 39,330/11,750. Bank Nifty would have a range of 30,050-30,650. Watch for Cement and IT stocks which has been showing signs of a positive bias.
BUY ULTRATECH CEMENT
CMP: Rs 4,511.45
TARGET: Rs 4,850
STOP LOSS: Rs 4,400
The stock has formed a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart taking support near the significant 50-DMA which lies near Rs 4,480 levels and has indicated a positive candle to signify strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. The relative strength index (RSI) has also indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy and to maintain the positive bias. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 4,850 keeping a stop loss of Rs 4,400.
CMP: Rs 539.80
TARGET: Rs 580
STOP LOSS: Rs 518
The stock has made a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart taking support at the 50-DMA. Currently, it has given a big positive candle to show strength and has made the chart look attractive for further upmove in the coming days. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 580 keeping a stop loss of Rs 518.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
