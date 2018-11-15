Market share loss fears priced in for Max Financial, stock falls over 35%

The lack of its own banking distribution channel has weighed on Max Financial Services’ (Max) stock price, amidst fears of market share loss. Firstly, since its merger with HDFC Life Insurance was called off (July last year), the stock has fallen over 35 per cent on worries that growth may slow down.

Secondly, uncertainty regarding the continuation of distribution tie-up with Axis Bank after FY21 too kept valuation (price to embedded value) around 50 per cent below the industry average of close to three times, on growth worries. However, analysts believe these risks have been ...