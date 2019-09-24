Market surge improves MF returns; investors look to take money off table

The record gains posted by the indices over the last two days have prompted some mutual fund (MF) investors to consider exits, with mark-to-market losses on their investments showing significant moderation during the rally. According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the one-year return on large-cap schemes stood at -3 per cent last Thursday.

On Monday, the one-year return for this category had swung to 5.3 per cent. In the case of mid-cap schemes, the one-year return has improved from -10 per cent to marginally negative, as of Monday’s closing ...