Markets are not going to fall much from here: Ashmore Group's Jan Dehn

A sliding rupee, rising crude oil prices and trade war fears have dented market sentiment over the past few weeks. London-based Jan Dehn, head of research at Ashmore Group, tells Puneet Wadhwa that the company has cut its exposure in India over the past few months for tactical reasons.

Edited excerpts: Is India fast losing its appeal among foreign investors? No, foreign sentiment towards all of emerging markets (EM) has been dented this year due to protectionism fears and temporary impact of the Trump tax cut on US growth. This is not India-specific at all. Indeed, the ...