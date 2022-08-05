Markets halt six-day rally; end marginally lower amid profit booking

-
Equity benchmarks snapped their six-session rally to close marginally lower on Thursday amid profit booking in banking and energy counters.
Investors also stayed on the sidelines ahead of the RBI's policy meet outcome on Friday.
In choppy trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 51.73 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 58,298.80.
During the day, it hit a low of 57,577.05 and a high of 58,712.66. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 6.15 points or 0.04 per cent to finish at 17,382.
“Profit-taking finally came into play after 6-session gains, as rate-sensitive sectors like banking and realty faltered ahead of the RBI's policy meet outcome on Friday. Key indices pared most of their losses towards the end as strength in other Asian and European indices aided sentiment,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity eesearch (Retail), Kotak Securities.
