MARKETS LIVE: Global cues to guide indices today; rupee movement eyed

Benchmark indices are likely to take cues from global peers on Friday. On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 169 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 37,121, while the broader Nifty50 index of National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled 45 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 11,234. Market was closed on Thursday on account of Muharram.

Among stock specific action, YES Bank will be in focus after RBI trimmed Rana Kapoor's tenure as its CEO. The private sector lender said on Wednesday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed Kapoor to continue only till January 31. According to sources, the RBI has cited corporate governance and regulatory issues for not extending Kapoor’s term. Further, the lender has been directed to search for a successor. The bank's stock may take a hit when trading resumes today.

That apart, movement in the rupee will also be keenly watched. On Wednesday, the currency rebounded by 61 paise, notching up its best single-day gain since March 2017 to close at 72.37 against the US dollar.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks extended gains on Friday after Wall Street’s S&P 500 set a new all-time high, while the dollar slipped as investors viewed Beijing’s and Washington’s fresh exchange of import tariffs as less harmful than initially feared.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent in early trade, extending the recovery from its 14-month low hit on September 12 to 3.6 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent, hitting an eight-month high.