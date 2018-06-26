MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade flat; Tata Motors extends fall, down 2%

MARKETS AT 10AM Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,485.37 +15.02 +0.04 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,280.31 +12.36 +0.11 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,433.96 +55.87 +0.17 S&P BSE 100 11,059.64 +13.15 +0.12 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,366.78 +6.92 Sebi backs adjudication proceedings against ICICI Bank, CEO Chanda Kochhar (Image source: NSE) A preliminary examination by regulator Sebi has favoured adjudication proceedings against ICICI Bank and its CEO Chanda Kochhar for alleged violation of listing disclosure norms regarding 'conflict of interest' in business dealings of her husband with Videocon group. ICICI Bank may face a penalty of up to Rs 250 million under the relevant Sebi regulations for such lapses, while the fine for Kochhar may go up to Rs 10 million, besides other penal actions, a senior official said READ MORE HERE Infosys denies investigation by US SEC; to file Form 20F in stipulated time Global software major Infosys on Monday denied an investigation by the US regulatory watchdog SEC against it and said it would file Form 20F within the stipulated time. "Speculation that the Form 20F is not filed in time or there is an ongoing SEC investigation is baseless and incorrect," an Infosys official said READ MORE HERE Emkay on Ador Welding We attended the Analyst Meet of Ador Welding Ltd (Ador), where the management discussed the Q4FY18 performance and shared its FY19 outlook. The market for Welding Consumables and Equipment expanded in FY18 after contracting in the previous three years. The company has increased its market share in Welding Consumables to 14%. Ador expects the Equipment business to ramp up, as capex revives across various industries. At the current market price, the stock trades at 24x trailing 12-month earnings. The stock is not under our active coverage. Malvinder Singh's contract under Fortis Healthcare board scanner Fortis Healthcare board, which met on Monday to approve its fourth quarter and financial year results, may soon take a call on the employment contract of erstwhile promoter and executive chairman Malvinder Singh. Sources claimed that the newly-constituted board may be discontinuing the employment of Singh, who after resigning as a director, continues as lead, strategic initiatives, of Fortis Healthcare. An email sent to Fortis did not elicit any response. READ MORE HERE Malvinder Singh Jefferies on Voltas Limited Rating: BUY Price Target: Rs 795 We recently interacted with air-conditioner (AC) dealers for industry trends. Apr-May 2018 has seen 15%+ YoY sales growth, while June has seen reasonable growth. Pricing has been stable and among players Samsung’s presence in outlets has declined a fair bit. Voltas disappointed in 4QFY18 with Unitary Cooling segment sales being only 7% YoY higher. We believe the recent correction offers a good buying opportunity as 1QFY19E should reflect improved demand trends.

trade flat as investors remain cautious on escalating tensions between and China, ahead of June F&O expiry, due on Thursday.

Globally, Asian shares extended a sell-off on Tuesday as mounting between the United States and other major economies continued to steer investors away from riskier assets, lifting safe-haven Treasuries and keeping the dollar on the defensive.

Equities in Asia took their cues from Wall Street, where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq suffered their steepest losses in more than two months overnight.

Besides the trade spat with China, the United States has recently upped the ante in a challenge to the European Union by threatening to impose tariffs on cars imported from the bloc.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.8 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.55 per cent and Australian stocks dropped 0.6 per cent.