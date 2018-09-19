MARKETS LIVE: Indices open higher, Nifty above 11,300 mark on global cues

OPENING BELL At 09:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 104 points higher at 37,395 while the broader Nifty50 index of NSE was trading 48 points higher at 11,327. CURRENCY CHECK Rupee opens at 72.71 against the US dollar Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 37,435.51 +144.84 +0.39 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,799.52 -97.20 -0.82 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,880.06 -458.11 -1.33 S&P BSE 100 11,566.44 -104.51 -0.90 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,555.31 -60.39 -1.67 (Source: BSE) Stock calls by HDFC securities: Sell RIL Sell Reliance CMP: Rs 1,217 Target: Rs 1,160 Stop-loss: Rs 1,250 Stock price has closed below its 20-DMA. Bearish head and shoulder breakdown is also seen on the daily charts. Oscillators like RSI and MACD have turned bearish on the charts. We recommend selling Reliance for the downside target of Rs 1,160, keeping SL at Rs 1,250. Click here for more Bulk deals on NSE Date Symbol Security Name Client Name Buy / Sell Quantity Traded Trade Price / Wght. Avg. Price Remarks 18-Sep-2018 BAJAJHIND Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd BP FINTRADE PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 77,83,260 11.12 - 18-Sep-2018 BAJAJHIND Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd BP FINTRADE PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 80,73,856 11.19 - 18-Sep-2018 BAJAJHIND Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd CHETAN RASIKLAL SHAH BUY 59,82,858 11.19 - 18-Sep-2018 BAJAJHIND Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd CHETAN RASIKLAL SHAH SELL 59,82,858 11.19 - 18-Sep-2018 BALRAMCHIN Balrampur Chini Mills CROSSLAND TRADING CO BUY 31,88,490 89.78 - (Source: NSE) Click here for the full list Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy Exide Industries Exide Industries Limited Rec: BUY Last Close: 268.85 Initiation range: 267-270 Target: 284 Stop loss: 263 After making a record high at 304.70, EXIDEIND has been witnessing profit taking for past almost one month. It is currently consolidating around the support zone of multiple moving averages on different time frames and likely to see swift rebound in near future. Traders shouldn’t miss this chance and accumulate fresh longs in the given range. Click here for more





The rupee opened at 72.71 against the US dollar after settling at a record low of 72.98 on Tuesday.



China and the US plunged deeper into a trade war on Tuesday after Beijing added $60 billion of US products to its import tariff list in retaliation for US President Donald Trump’s planned levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday taking cues from their Asian peers.The rupee opened at 72.71 against the US dollar after settling at a record low of 72.98 on Tuesday.China and the US plunged deeper into a trade war on Tuesday after Beijing added $60 billion of US products to its import tariff list in retaliation for US President Donald Trump’s planned levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

That apart, Sebi on Tuesday announced major changes to the fee structure for the mutual fund industry. The regulator has capped the so-called total expense ratio for fund houses with equity assets up to Rs 500 billion at 1.05 per cent, down from as much as 1.75 per cent charged earlier.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian rose in the early trade on Wednesday and US Treasury yields hovered near four-month highs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.15 per cent. Australian added 0.35 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.1 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.45 per cent.



Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday in a broad-based rally as investors brushed aside intensifying trade rhetoric between the US and China.



