MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty nears 10,950; OMCs gain





Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects surged 10% to Rs 152 on Wednesday, extending its previous day's 20% rally on BSE, after the company said it has received an order worth Rs 13.49 billion from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).



Buoyed by a sharp decline in oil prices, the extended its gains to open 34 paise higher at 70.10 against the US dollar. Minutes later, the currency breached 70-mark to trade at 69.86. This was the first time breached the 70 level since December 3.



The broader market is outperforming the frontliners. S&P BSE Midcap index is trading 0.6 per cent higher at 15,392 levels, while S&P BSE Smallcap index is ruling at 14,678 levels, up 0.5 per cent.



Global markets Benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday amid mixed Asian cues and the ongoing Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects surged 10% to Rs 152 on Wednesday, extending its previous day's 20% rally on BSE, after the company said it has received an order worth Rs 13.49 billion from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). READ HERE Buoyed by a sharp decline in oil prices, the extended its gains to open 34 paise higher at 70.10 against the US dollar. Minutes later, the currency breached 70-mark to trade at 69.86. This was the first time breached the 70 level since December 3.The broader market is outperforming the frontliners. S&P BSE Midcap index is trading 0.6 per cent higher at 15,392 levels, while S&P BSE Smallcap index is ruling at 14,678 levels, up 0.5 per cent.



The Asian share played second fiddle to bonds on Wednesday as a spectacular fall in the price of oil fanned speculation the US Federal Reserve might be done with tightening after its policy meeting later in the day. Market participants widely expect the Fed to raise benchmark US rates this month, but some investors anticipate that the US central bank will indicate fewer rate hikes for 2019 than previously expected.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday further sought to pressure the Federal Reserve as the central bank prepared to start its two-day policy meeting, warning the Fed's board not to "make yet another mistake" ahead of an expected interest rate hike.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2 per cent in hesitant early trade. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.1 per cent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.22 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 23,564.76, the S&P 500 lost 12.2 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 2,533.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.65 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 6,749.08.

Oil Prices

Oil stole the show as a glut of supply saw US sink 8 per cent overnight, while Brent shed almost 6 per cent. US was last changing hands at $46.30 a barrel having hit its lowest since August 2017.



(with Reuters input)