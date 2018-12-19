MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty nears 10,950; OMCs gain

Antique Broking on Marico We maintain our forecast of 15% CAGR in revenue growth and 21% CAGR in earnings growth during FY19-21e. This will be led by low double-digit volume growth, coupled with benign raw material prices. The stock has gained 13% during 3QFY19 but, we believe, there is still potential for further gain. We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock.
-
ALSO READ
MARKET WRAP: Sensex rises 386 pts as rupee recovers; Tata Steel, RIL up 3%
F&O expiry: Nifty ends at 10,589, PSU banks fall; rupee hits record low
MARKET WRAP: Sensex gains 197 pts; RIL pips TCS to become most valued firm
MARKET WRAP: Sensex hits new high; Nifty at highest level since February 01
MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 45 pts, RIL falls 2.75%; Rupee hits all-time low
-
Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects surged 10% to Rs 152 on Wednesday, extending its previous day's 20% rally on BSE, after the company said it has received an order worth Rs 13.49 billion from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). READ HERE
Buoyed by a sharp decline in crude oil prices, the rupee extended its gains to open 34 paise higher at 70.10 against the US dollar. Minutes later, the currency breached 70-mark to trade at 69.86. This was the first time rupee breached the 70 level since December 3.
The broader market is outperforming the frontliners. S&P BSE Midcap index is trading 0.6 per cent higher at 15,392 levels, while S&P BSE Smallcap index is ruling at 14,678 levels, up 0.5 per cent.
Global markets
The Asian share markets played second fiddle to bonds on Wednesday as a spectacular fall in the price of oil fanned speculation the US Federal Reserve might be done with tightening after its policy meeting later in the day. Market participants widely expect the Fed to raise benchmark US rates this month, but some investors anticipate that the US central bank will indicate fewer rate hikes for 2019 than previously expected.
(with Reuters input)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU