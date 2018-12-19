JUST IN
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty nears 10,950; OMCs gain

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday amid mixed Asian cues and the ongoing Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects surged 10% to Rs 152 on Wednesday, extending its previous day's 20% rally on BSE, after the company said it has received an order worth Rs 13.49 billion from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). READ HERE

Buoyed by a sharp decline in crude oil prices, the rupee extended its gains to open 34 paise higher at 70.10 against the US dollar. Minutes later, the currency breached 70-mark to trade at 69.86. This was the first time rupee breached the 70 level since December 3.

The broader market is outperforming the frontliners. S&P BSE Midcap index is trading 0.6 per cent higher at 15,392 levels, while S&P BSE Smallcap index is ruling at 14,678 levels, up 0.5 per cent. 

Global markets

The Asian share markets played second fiddle to bonds on Wednesday as a spectacular fall in the price of oil fanned speculation the US Federal Reserve might be done with tightening after its policy meeting later in the day. Market participants widely expect the Fed to raise benchmark US rates this month, but some investors anticipate that the US central bank will indicate fewer rate hikes for 2019 than previously expected.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday further sought to pressure the Federal Reserve as the central bank prepared to start its two-day policy meeting, warning the Fed's board not to "make yet another mistake" ahead of an expected interest rate hike.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2 per cent in hesitant early trade. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.1 per cent. 

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.22 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 23,564.76, the S&P 500 lost 12.2 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 2,533.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.65 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 6,749.08.

Oil Prices

Oil stole the show as a glut of supply saw US crude sink 8 per cent overnight, while Brent shed almost 6 per cent. US crude was last changing hands at $46.30 a barrel having hit its lowest since August 2017.

(with Reuters input)

Antique Broking on Marico   We maintain our forecast of 15% CAGR in revenue growth and 21% CAGR in earnings growth during FY19-21e. This will be led by low double-digit volume growth, coupled with benign raw material prices. The stock has gained 13% during 3QFY19 but, we believe, there is still potential for further gain. We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock.

MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES ON SAIL   We expect sales volumes to increase at CAGR of 8.5 per cent to 16.6mt over FY18-20E. Operating parameters continue to improve, while employee cost remains under control. SAIL’s head count has declined by net 13 per cent led by natural attrition and VRS. Expensive retirees have been replaced by cheaper younger employees driving reduction in cost translating into significant savings. We are building in EBITDA/t to decline by nearly Rs 1,800/t in FY20E on lower realization. We value the stock at 6x FY20E EV/EBITDA. At a target price of Rs 51/share, the stock offers limited upside. Maintain Neutral. 

S&P BSE Oil and Gas index up 0.9%

IT stocks slip

Sectoral trend on NSE

BSE Sensex: gainers and losers in opening deals

Market at open   At 9:17 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,432, up 85 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,939, up 30 points.

BofaML on OMO, bond markets and rate cut We welcome RBI Governor Das's decision to announce an open market operations (OMO) calendar of Rs500bn/US$7bn/month in the March quarter and step up OMO to Rs500bn from Rs400bn in December. This is in line with our standing call of Rs1.5trn of RBI OMO in the March quarter. Within days of assuming office, Gov Das has swiftly defused the liquidity crunch arising out of delayed RBI OMO despite FX intervention. This should end lending rate hikes that were hurting growth as base effects reverse. Second, large-scale RBI OMO will expectedly push the G-sec market into excess demand. Finally, we grow more confident of our call that the RBI MPC will cut 25bp in February/April with Gov Das seeing a "benign inflation outlook". We track at December inflation at 2.4% atop November's 2.3%. On balance, this should be positive for rate sensitives: bonds, financials

COMMENT A very cautious optimism remains among Asian companies in the fourth quarter as they wait to see whether there will be any breakthrough in a trade dispute between the United States and China, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed. Representing the six-month outlook of 84 firms, the Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index edged up to 63 in the October-December quarter, slightly above a near three-year low of 58 seen in the previous period.   Anything above 50 indicates a positive outlook. But the latest result still marks one of the lowest readings since a rout in Chinese stocks in mid-2015 rattled world markets. "This confirms the reading of the previous quarter: there is more uncertainty, there are increasing concerns about growth," said Antonio Fatas, a Singapore-based economics professor at global business school INSEAD.

BOND ALERT: 10-year Govt Bond Yield opens at 7.28% vs its previous close of 7.35%

NEWS ALERT Rupee breaches 70 per dollar mark to hit at 69.86 in early deals
First Published: Wed, December 19 2018. 08:03 IST

