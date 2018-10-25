MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts amid global rout; Bharti Airtel falls 4%

Prabhudas Lilladher on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Being cautiously optimistic we build in 17% AUM growth into our FY19 estimates underpinned by stronger availability of funds on back of rich promoter backing, anticipated seasonally strong 2H and improving portfolio quality. With operating leverage already in place, bettering rural cash flows and therefore normalization of credit costs (expect steady1.8% over FY20-21, Q2FY19: 1.7%) should help deliver RoAs at 2.4% by FY21. We retain ACCUMULATE, introduce FY21 estimates & roll-over TP to Sep-21 ABV at Rs 516(earlier Rs 543) valuing at 3.1x inclusive of subsidiaries’ value Rs 80. Emkay Global on Hexaware Technologies EBIT margins improved 140bps to 15.4% vs. our expectation of 14.6% in the quarter, on better utilization (up 70bps helped by OPM) and cross-currency benefits (95bps). However, management cautioned on profitability in the near term due to the furloughs factor, wage hikes, and other supply-side constraints. While ~30% correction in the stock price in the quarter has met our target price on the stock, the renewed caution on business and profitability warrants a further cut on our target multiple on the stock. We now assign a Hold rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs360, valuing it at 15x Sep’20E EPS. Jefferies on Jubilant Foodworks Rating BUY Price Target Rs 1,450 Q2FY19 revenue and EBITDA growth at 21.3% YoY and 44.4% YoY respectively came in-line with our estimates while PAT growth at 60.2% YoY was slightly lower due to higher than expected tax rate. SSSG at 20.5% YoY met expectations but sustainability needs to be seen as base catches up in Q3FY19. Despite increased competitive intensity and pressure in staff costs, management remains confident on SSSG and margins. Maintain Buy with PT of Rs 1450. Kerala floods, Re fall, higher input cost to dent Maruti's Q2 performance India's biggest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is expected to announce its September quarter earnings for FY19 on Thursday. The auto major is likely to report subdued numbers for July-September period owing to a host of headwinds such as commodity inflation, adverse currency movements, delayed festive season and Kerala floods. Read more Nifty Metal index slips over 1% Bharti Airtel among top losers on Nifty 50 in opening trade





Indices opened weak following global trends as a rout in tech stocks inflicted the largest daily decline on Wall Street since 2011, wiping out all its gains for the year. Meanwhile, investors will also look out for earnings from major blue chip companies like and Bharti Airtel scheduled to be announced today ahead of October F&O expiry.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei slumped more than 3 per cent to hit a six-month trough and Australian shares skidded about 2 per cent to a more than one-year low.

Tokyo’s Topix index tumbled 3 per cent, evaporating $155 billion in market value in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Wall Street, disappointing forecasts from chipmakers hammered the tech sector. They followed weaker-than-expected forecasts on Tuesday from industrial giants Caterpillar and 3M.

The Nasdaq closed down 12.4 per cent from its Aug. 29 record closing high, falling 4.4 per cent for the day in its biggest one-day percentage decline since Aug. 18, 2011. In dollar terms, the Nasdaq vaporized $524 billion in market capitalization overnight. The Dow fell 2.41 per cent and the S&P 500 lost 3.09 per cent.

Back home, over 75 companies including Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, BHEL, YES Bank, Biocon, CIL, JSW Steel and Dish TV are expected to release their September quarter earnings today.

Amid stock specific action is trading 1% higher even after it reported a dip in its net profit with contraction in its operating margin, as it had to provide for Rs 5.14 billion towards a one-time settlement with one of its key clients.

Sentiments were affected after rupee opened weak at 73.29/$ vs its previous close of 73.16 per dollar.

(with Reuters input)