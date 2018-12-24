MARKETS LIVE: Crude oil, GST rate cut, global cues key triggers for today

Fall in crude prices, GST rate cut on 23 items, developments around the government shutdown and other global cues are likely to dictate the market trend in the holiday-shortened week ahead of December-series futures and options contract expiry on Thursday.

The will remain closed on December 25 on account of Christmas.

Asian stocks started in subdued fashion on Monday as investors fretted that political instability in the United States was leaving the country rudderless at a time when the global economy was showing signs of faltering. Moves were limited by a holiday in Japan while many bourses are set to close early for Christmas.

The government slipped into a partial shutdown on Saturday following the stalemate over President Donald Trump's demand for money to build a border wall.

Meanwhile, reports said Trump has privately discussed the possibility of firing Federal Reserve Chairman over his decision to hike rates. The move, if carried out, is expected to roil the already nervous global and further dent investor sentiment.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.38 per cent and Australian stocks 0.2 per cent.

On Friday, the Dow Industrials fell to its lowest level since October 2017 and has declined 16.3 per cent from its October 3 closing high. The Nasdaq has fallen nearly 22 per cent from its August 29 high and into bear territory, while the S&P 500 was on track for its worst December since the Great Depression.

Prices

prices dipped on Monday ahead of the Christmas holiday break, adding to last week’s steep losses on concerns about a global oversupply. International benchmark Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $53.55 a barrel. Brent touched $52.79 on Friday, its lowest since September 2017.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased 8 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $45.51 a barrel. WTI hit its lowest since July 2017 on Friday at $45.13.



(with Reuters input)