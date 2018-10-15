MARKETS LIVE: Sensex edges lower, Nifty tests 10450; banks fall

Avenue Supermarts falls 7% after margin disappointment Shares of Avenue Supermarts, which runs the D-Mart supermarkets chain, dipped 7% to Rs 1,318 on the BSE in early morning after margin disappointment in the second quarter of current financial year 2018-19 (Q2FY19). The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin declined 110 basis points at 8.0% in Q2FY19 as compared to 9.1% in Q2FY18, Avenue Supermarts said in a statement. Read More Interview of the day: Present market turmoil may be a passing phase India faces every 3-4 years, says A Balasubramanian The markets are down 11 per cent from recent peak levels in September. A BALASUBRAMANIAN, chief executive officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, tells Puneet Wadhwa that his investment strategy thus far in 2018 has been to stay focused on stock-specific investments. Edited excerpts: How do you see the markets playing out over the next few months? So far the year has been extremely tough given the changes in the macro environment, led by oil price movement, currency volatility and rising interest rates. Read More A Balasubramanian, Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Sectoral trend on NSE S&P BSE Sensex top gainers and losers Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,765, up 35 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,473, up 3 points. Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,001.09 +267.51 +0.77 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,033.25 +92.87 +0.85 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 31,255.80 +421.60 +1.37 S&P BSE 100 10,793.45 +99.03 +0.93 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,352.03 +20.28 +0.61

Benchmark indices are trading lower on Monday as the Asian stocks slipped in the early morning trade. Investors, on the other hand, awaited Q2 earnings from blue-chips like Infosys and RIL during the holiday-shortened week. Stock markets would remain closed on Thursday for Dussehra.

Rupee, however, opened weak, at 73.80/$ vs its previous close of 73.57. It had managed to hit a fresh low of Rs 74.48 per dollar on Friday. Going forward, any negative moves on the back of a strengthening dollar or rising crude is likely to strain the rupee as well.

EARNINGS

Earnings season has begun with the likes of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bandhan Bank declaring their results for the September quarter. This week, 71 companies will declare their results. Prominent among them are HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, Monnet Ispat, Network18, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, ACC, DCB Bank, Mindtree, ICICI Securities and UltraTech Cement.

Investors are likely to react to the September quarter earnings declared by HUL. The FMCG major reported a 19.5 per cent year-on-year growth in standalone profit to Rs 15.25 billion, driven by strong volume growth of 10 per cent and operational performance.

MACRO DATA

The Street is likely to react to key macro data released by the government on October 12. Industrial production grew 4.3 per cent in August as against 6.6 per cent in July, data released by the Central Statistics Office showed. Meanwhile, retail inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew 3.77 per cent in September from 3.69 per cent in August, driven by higher food and fuel prices and a weakening rupee.

Whole Sale Price index (WPI) inflation data for September will be announced later in the day today.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped on Monday as worries over Sino-US trade disputes, a possible slowdown in the Chinese economy and higher US borrowing costs tempered optimism despite a rebound in global equities late last week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 per cent while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.9 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest gauge of the world’s stock markets was off 0.1 per cent after a sizable 3.87 per cent decline last week to a one-year nadir, and marking its biggest weekly fall since March.



(With inputs from Reuters)