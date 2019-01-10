MARKETS LIVE: Investors eye TCS Q3 result; Global cues, Re to guide markets

TCS' December quarter earnings, recently concluded US-China
trade talks and the GST council
meet are likely to dictate market trends on Thursday. That apart, movement in rupee, oil
prices and developments around Brexit are among other factors that market may take cues from.
The rupee
on Wednesday extended its losses by another 25 paise to close at 70.46 against the US
dollar as the continued rise in global crude oil
prices weighed on sentiments.
Among other results, Bandhan Bank is also slated to release its December quarter results later in the day.
Nifty
futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 10,893.50, up 18 points or 0.17 per cent in early trade.
Global Developments
Delegations from China and the United States ended three days of trade talks in Beijing on Wednesday in the first face-to-face negotiations since both sides agreed to a 90-day truce in a trade war that has disrupted the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars of goods.
British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered an early defeat to her Brexit plans on Wednesday when parliament demanded the government to come up with a plan-B within days if she loses a vote on her deal to leave the European Union.
In stock markets, the Asian shares began cautiously on Thursday, struggling to rise after a multi-day rally as markets
await more news
on US-China
trade talks that have raised hopes of a deal to avert an all-out trade war.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a tad lower, trading not far off a near four-week high. Australian shares were down 0.2 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei eased 1.2 per cent.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.54 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 23,878.99, the S&P 500 gained 10.55 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 2,584.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.08 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 6,957.08.
Oil prices dipped on Thursday on swelling US
supply, although the mood in global markets
was increasingly confident amid hopes the United States and China may soon end trade disputes that have undermined global economic growth.
US
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $51.93 per barrel, down 43 cents, or 0.8 per cent, from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures had yet to trade.
(with Reuters input)
