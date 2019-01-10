MARKETS LIVE: Investors eye TCS Q3 result; Global cues, Re to guide markets

TCS' December quarter earnings, recently concluded trade talks and the meet are likely to dictate market trends on Thursday. That apart, movement in rupee, prices and developments around Brexit are among other factors that market may take cues from.

The on Wednesday extended its losses by another 25 paise to close at 70.46 against the dollar as the continued rise in global crude prices weighed on sentiments.

Among other results, Bandhan Bank is also slated to release its December quarter results later in the day.

futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 10,893.50, up 18 points or 0.17 per cent in early trade.

Global Developments

Delegations from China and the United States ended three days of trade talks in Beijing on Wednesday in the first face-to-face negotiations since both sides agreed to a 90-day truce in a trade war that has disrupted the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars of goods.

British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered an early defeat to her Brexit plans on Wednesday when parliament demanded the government to come up with a plan-B within days if she loses a vote on her deal to leave the European Union.

In stock markets, the Asian shares began cautiously on Thursday, struggling to rise after a multi-day rally as await more on trade talks that have raised hopes of a deal to avert an all-out trade war.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a tad lower, trading not far off a near four-week high. Australian shares were down 0.2 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei eased 1.2 per cent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.54 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 23,878.99, the S&P 500 gained 10.55 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 2,584.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.08 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 6,957.08.

Prices

Oil prices dipped on Thursday on swelling supply, although the mood in global was increasingly confident amid hopes the United States and China may soon end trade disputes that have undermined global economic growth.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $51.93 per barrel, down 43 cents, or 0.8 per cent, from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures had yet to trade.



(with Reuters input)