Markets on a roll: Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks, log gains for 5th day

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record highs on Tuesday, extending their bull run for the fifth straight session on the back of gains in banking and IT stocks. The Sensex settled with gains of 259.33 points, or 0.55 per cent, at a new closing high of 47,613.08.

Starting off on a bullish note, the 30-share index went on to hit its all-time intraday high of 47,714.55 before paring some gains.

Likewise, the NSE barometer Nifty ended higher by 59.40 points, or 0.43 per cent, at a fresh closing high of 13,932.60.

Intraday, the 50-share Nifty marked its all-time record at 13,967.60.

“Financials helped key Indices to close the day well into positive territory with the broader seeing demand for gas stocks. The day also witnessed up moves in names that are not usually seen frequently amongst gainers as savvy investors were seen scouting for value in a Bull Market,” S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said.