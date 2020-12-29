Markets on a roll: Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks, log gains for 5th day

-
ALSO READ
MARKET WRAP: Sensex tanks 540 pts in broad-based sell-off, India VIX up 5%
MARKETS: Indices end flat; Sensex slips 37 points, Nifty settles at 13,114
RIL, IT stocks help Sensex settle 195 pts higher; Nifty ends above 12,900
MARKET: Sensex slips 194 pts as financials fall; Nifty Bank tanks 813 pts
Sensex zooms 380 pts, ends at record high on US stimulus cheer, Brexit deal
-
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record highs on Tuesday, extending their bull run for the fifth straight session on the back of gains in banking and IT stocks. The Sensex settled with gains of 259.33 points, or 0.55 per cent, at a new closing high of 47,613.08.
Starting off on a bullish note, the 30-share index went on to hit its all-time intraday high of 47,714.55 before paring some gains.
Likewise, the NSE barometer Nifty ended higher by 59.40 points, or 0.43 per cent, at a fresh closing high of 13,932.60.
Intraday, the 50-share Nifty marked its all-time record at 13,967.60.
“Financials helped key Indices to close the day well into positive territory with the broader markets seeing demand for gas stocks. The day also witnessed up moves in names that are not usually seen frequently amongst gainers as savvy investors were seen scouting for value in a Bull Market,” S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU