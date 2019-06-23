Markets punish stocks expelled from the future and options segment

Stocks that are to be expelled from the future and options (F&O) segment witnessed heavy selling pressure this month. In April, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) issued a list of 34 securities, which included Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation and PC Jeweller, to be removed from derivatives as they failed to meet the criteria laid down by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and exchanges.

Barring two, stock prices of all the 34 securities have fallen this month by an average 11 per cent even as the benchmark Nifty has gained marginally. Worst-hit have been the companies with high ...