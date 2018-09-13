Markets recover as PM calls meet to take stock of macroeconomic situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Saturday to take stock of the country’s macroeconomic situation, against the backdrop of a falling rupee and rising petrol and diesel prices.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Secretary Hasmukh Adhia and other senior officials are expected to attend the meeting, during which a presentation will be given on the state of the economy, according to sources. The rupee, which hit a fresh low of 72.91 against the dollar on Wednesday morning, recorded a sharp recovery after Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Garg said ...