Markets rise on global cues: Sensex ends 192 pts higher, Nifty at 12,052

Frontline indices — Sensex and Nifty — ended half a per cent higher on Tuesday, after gaining as much as 1.3 per cent during intraday trade.
The Sensex opened 307 points higher, taking cues from the Dow Jones’ and the Nasdaq's positive close on Monday. Oil prices also showed signs of easing, closing 0.3 per cent lower at 68.73 per barrel, back at Friday's levels.
Analysts say the market surge could be attributed to short-covering as traders had built a lot of shorts during Monday's heavy sell-off.
“Traders will now be in wait-and-watch mode, gauging how the US-Iran stand-off plays out," an analyst said. Both the Nifty and the Sensex ended 0.8 per cent lower from day's high.
Source: Bloomberg
(* data for Jan 3 and Jan 6)
