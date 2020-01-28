Maruti Suzuki Q3 cons profit rises 4% YoY to Rs 1,587 cr, revenue up 5%

-
Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday posted 4.1 per cent year-on-year gain in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,587.4 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The carmaker had reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,524.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Consolidated total revenue of the company increased 5.35 per cent to Rs 20,721.8 crore in Q3FY20 over Rs 19,680.7 crore in Q3FY19. The company sold 437,361 vehicles during October-December 2019, up 29.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
Other income decreased to Rs 784 crore in Q3FY19, against Rs 917.7 crore in the year-ago period.
Analysts at ICICI Securities had pegged Maruti's Q3FY20 profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,047 crore while operating income was expected to be Rs 22,346 crore.
