Maruti Suzuki shares rise 2% on 17% YoY jump in August sales

Shares of Maruti Suzuki rose as much as 2.63 per cent to Rs 7,018 on the BSE on Tuesday after the carmaker's sales in August grew 17 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 1.24 lakh units. Sequentially, sales grew 15.3 per cent.

Total sales include domestic sales of 115,325 units and 1,379 units for other original equipment manufacturer (OEMs). In addition, the Company exported 7,920 units in August 2020, a drop of 15.3 per cent over August 2019, the company said in an exchange filing.

In the mini segment, Maruti Suzuki sold 19,709 vehicles in August 2020, up 94.7 per cent YoY from 10,123 units sold in August 2019.

In the compact segment, including Wagon R, Baleno, Swift and Dzire models, sales grew 14.2 per cent YoY to 61,956 units. The sales of its mid-size Ciaz model declined 23.4 per cent to 1,223 units. The sales of utility vehicles rose 13.5 per cent to 21,030 units.

"The Company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. All production and sales continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers," the company said.



At 10:38 AM, the stock was trading 1.65 per cent higher at Rs 6,950 on the BSE as compared to Sensex's half a per cent gain. Around 4 lakh shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.