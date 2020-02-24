Max Financial extends rally on Axis Bank deal, up 15% in two days

Shares of rallied 5 per cent to Rs 595 on the BSE on Monday after the company on Thursday entered into an exclusivity deal with Axis Bank, wherein the lender will have a long-term bancassurance partnership with Max Life Insurance Company.

The stock has surged 15 per cent in the past two trading days. It was trading higher for the fifth straight day and touched its 52-week high level of Rs 598 on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

“Axis Bank, and its subsidiary Max Life Insurance Company Limited (Max Life) signed a confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement to explore the possibility of Axis Bank entering into a long-term strategic partnership with Max Life,” Max Financial said in an exchange filing.

The transaction is subject to inter alia receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and corporate authorisations, satisfactory completion of due diligence, and execution of definitive documentations, it said.

Max Life is currently the largest non-bank owned private life insurer in India. presently holds a 72.5 per cent stake in Max Life while Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Axis Bank hold 25.5 per cent and 2.0 per cent stake respectively.

Axis Bank and Max Life have had a successful bancassurace (banca) arrangement for nearly a decade. The new premium generated through this banca arrangement has aggregated to over Rs 12,000 crore over this period, while maintaining high persistency. Both companies have invested extensively in product and need-based sales training, thereby leading to consistent increase in productivity.

At 10:19 am, Max Financial was trading 3.5 per cent higher at Rs 585, as compared to 0.99 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 5.7 million shares have changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far. Shares of Axis Bank were trading 1.8 per cent lower on the BSE.