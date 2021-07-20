Mega ITC share sale will be challenging for govt, say market experts

The government is reportedly looking to divest its 7.93 per cent stake in ITC to give a boost to this year’s Rs 1.75-trillion disinvestment programme. The stake, held under Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (Suuti), is valued at Rs 20,185 crore at ITC’s Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 206.8.

Market experts said offloading the entire stake at one go would be challenging and the centre should look at selling the stake in tranches. “Demand may not be too high. If there was intrinsic demand for the stock, it should have gone up during the current ...