JUST IN
Consumer Index sees trend reversal ahead of Budget; M&M, ITC near breakout
Bank Nifty likely to consolidate in the near-term, says Ravi Nathani
Nifty chart shows signs of accumulation at lower-end, says Vinay Rajani
IDFC, L&T Finance, 3 others hit 52-week highs; charts show up to 23% upside
Nifty trading range has narrowed down, says Ravi Nathani
Mehul Kothari expects a pullback rally in BPCL, Wipro; Here's why
UBL, CDSL: 5 oversold mid-, small-caps to bet on amid hopes of mkt reversal
Nifty Auto, Metal indices trading in thin range; here's how to play them
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank: Will Q3 results ease volatility in banking stocks?
F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread strategy on UltraTech Cement
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Market Technicals Â» Daily Technical
91 tech companies lay off over 24,000 employees in first 15 days of January
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Mehul Kothari expects a pullback rally in Biocon, Wipro; Here's why

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, BPCL and Wipro can pullback to Rs 270 and Rs 430, respectively.

Topics
Market Outlook | Market trends | Stock Recommendations

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

technicals
technicals

BUY

Biocon

Buy Above: Rs 253

Target: Rs 270

Stop Loss: Rs 245

The stock has been highly oversold in most of the time frames. At this juncture; it is hovering near a falling trend line support and we are witnessing a hammer kind of formation on the daily chart.

A move above high of the hammer might help the stock to recover a bit in the coming sessions.

Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock above Rs 253 with a stop loss of Rs 245.

BUY

Wipro

Buy Above: Rs 400

Target: Rs 430

Stop Loss: Rs 385

At this point in time; the stock is in consolidation phase. It is oscillating within the range of Rs 380 – Rs 400 and only a breakout or a breakdown from this range might dictate further direction for Wipro.

However, looking at the price action, we are of the opinion that there is a possibility of a bullish breakout above Rs 400 in the coming sessions.

In such scenario; it might retest Rs 430 level which is the placement of its 200-day moving average.

Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock above Rs 400 with a stop loss of Rs 385.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market Outlook

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 07:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.