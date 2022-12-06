Mehul Kothari expects NLC India, DLF to gain in the near term; check why

-
BUY
NLC India
Buy Near: Rs 89
Target: Rs 100
Stop Loss: Rs 83
The stock NLC INDIA has made an attempt for a multiyear breakout above Rs 90 mark. Once the stock starts sustaining above Rs 90 level on a closing basis then we might witness a fresh bull run in the stock. Even from a trading perspective the stock looks lucrative.
Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 89 with a strict stop of Rs 83.
BUY
DLF
Buy Above: Rs 418.50
Target: Rs 435
Stop Loss: Rs 410
The realty giant DLF has confirmed a major breakout above Rs 413 mark. The price action resembles a bullish Cup and Handle pattern. Thus, we expect positive momentum in the stock during the coming sessions.
Hence, we advise traders to buy the stock above Rs 418.50 with a strict stop of Rs 410.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 08:37 IST
