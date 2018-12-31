Metals may recover on positive oil demand-supply equation in 2019: Experts

After a year of downturns, resource commodities are expected to recover largely on the back of China’s economy recovering in 2019 on the back of government-infused stimulation and extension of production cuts by oil producing countries. Metals are likely to recover on positive demand-supply equation, while experts say crude oil may have bottomed out, even as the annual average price may be lower than in 2018.

Iron ore and steel have headwinds, which may keep the commodities under pressure. In 2018, all base metals, except tin lost between 12-22 per cent, while crude oil ...