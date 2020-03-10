MF equity flows climb to 11-month high, garner over Rs 10,000 crore

The mutual fund (MF) industry has seen sharp uptick in equity flows in February, with equity schemes garnering over Rs 10,000 crore to attain an 11-month high, according to industry sources.

Compared to the previous month’s tally of Rs 7,877 crore, the number for February is estimated to be 37 per cent higher at Rs 10,795 crore.

According to industry executives, investors are showing more maturity and refraining from pulling out funds at the first signs of weakness in the “Small investors continue to show faith in their equity investments. Through volatility, they have been increasing their SIP (systematic investment plans) allocations in the form of additional purchases,” said the senior executive of a fund house.

“Investors are more prepared to deal with sharp volatility than what we have seen in past instances of heavy market selling,” said chief executive officer of another fund house.

Both mid- and small-cap funds have seen sizeable flows in February, at Rs 1,797 crore and Rs 1,212 crore, respectively. Large-cap funds took the largest share at Rs 2,626 crore.

The BSE benchmark Sensex had corrected nearly six per cent in February amid fears of Coronavirus outbreak spreading to more countries.

The sharp sell-off was seen in the last week of the month when it was reported that over 83,000 people in 50 countries were infected with Cornavirus.

Advisors say client queries have now started to spike as investor nerves have got frayed after Sensex saw its largest single-day fall in points on Monday. The Sensex ended 1,941 points of 5.17 per cent lower on Monday.

Industry participants say that if market volatility continues, redemption pressure could rise going ahead.

“While redemptions have not picked up so far, fresh flows will come under pressure if the market correction deepens further,” said Nithin Kamath, founder and chief executive officer of Zerodha, which runs the MF platform Coin.

In February, redemptions had marginally reduced to Rs 13,988 crore, while gross flows increased 13 per cent to Rs 24,784 crore.

According to data from Value Research, large-cap schemes have delivered negative returns of more than eight per cent in a one-month period, compared with seven per cent each in and mid- and small-cap schemes.

“Recent meltdown in has also dented the experience of investors in equity schemes, which so far were able to stay in green despite sharp market volatility,” said a fund house's senior executive who didn't wish to be named.

Meanwhile, credit risk funds are showing signs of improved sentiments. In February, the outflows narrowed to Rs 636 crore, from Rs 1,214 crore of outflows in January. For liquid funds, the outflows were at over Rs 40,000 crore as institutional investors pulled out funds for advance tax obligations, according to industry participants.

Debt investors continued to seek pockets of safety, with Banking & PSU Fund category and corporate bond funds getting sizeable flows. Banking & PSU Fund category received Rs 3,205 crore of flows. Corporate bond funds also drew sizeable flows of Rs 2,840 crore. Short duration funds saw the largest share of debt flows at Rs 4,075 crore.

Experts say duration categories across the yield curve are likely to benefit with bond yields likely to soften in light of US Fed's rate cut and Reserve Bank of India's expected dovish stance.

On Monday, the domestic yields for ten-year government securities fell below the six per cent-mark for the first time since March 3, 2009.