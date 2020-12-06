MF stock universe set for a rejig; ICICI Securities expects 4-5 switches

The universe of stocks that equity fund managers have to choose from is set for a rejig. According to an analysis done by ICICI Securities there could be four to five switches between large-caps and mid-caps and about a dozen between mid-caps and small-caps. Among the stocks that could move out of the large-cap universe are MRF, NMDC and United Breweries.

Meanwhile, YES Bank could re-enter the large-cap universe at it is currently the 88th most valued company in the country. The large-cap universe comprises top 100 stocks by market capitalisation. The next 150 stocks by market value ...