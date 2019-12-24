MFs yet to warm up to InvITs; NHAI instrument may change the trend

More than two years since infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) were first floated in India, mutual funds are yet to warm up to the idea in a big way.

With the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) expected to float an InvIT, some are hopeful the trend may change. According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) November 2019 data, the amount deployed by mutual funds in InvITs stands at Rs 933 crore. “Mutual funds have not invested in InvITs in a big way so far as good options in the listed space have been limited,” said Ratnam Raju, associate director ...