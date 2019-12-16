JUST IN
AU SFB: Good for now, but challenges mount for the costliest banking stock
Business Standard

Mid-and-small cap MFs hold cash positions, fund managers delay investment

Fund managers don't want to get caught in value-traps, say experts

Jash Kriplani  |  Mumbai 

The sharp dip in equity flows in November may come as a source of relief for some fund managers -- especially in the mid- and small-cap segment -- where over a dozen equity schemes are still holding cash positions between seven and 20 per cent. Industry experts say schemes that had been attracting investor flows are yet to find suitable investment opportunities to fully deploy the investor funds. "Some of the small- and mid-cap schemes had received significant investor interest.

The mid-cap space is still tracking the over-valued zone. So, fund managers are cherry picking in ...

First Published: Mon, December 16 2019. 19:29 IST

