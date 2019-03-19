Mindtree, L&T, ADAG stocks and realty stocks may remain in focus today

-
At 08:32 am, Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 11.50 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 11,522.50, indicating a flat to postive start for the Nifty50 back home.
Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -
Mindtree, L&T: Larsen & Toubro on Monday said it has bought a 20.32 per cent stake in IT services company Mindtree for Rs 3,269 crore. L&T, which is acquiring the shares from Indian coffee baron VG Siddhartha and companies related to him, said it had also placed an order with its broker for an on-market purchase of up to 15 per cent of Mindtree’s shares at Rs 980 per share.
ADAG stocks: RCom on Monday cleared the entire dues to Ericsson India to purge the contempt of a Supreme Court order. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani stepped in to bail out younger brother Anil Ambani by helping him repay the dues to Ericsson.
Real estate stocks: In its 34th meeting scheduled on Tuesday, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will discuss and finalise the rules, under which the new rate structure on under-construction houses will be implemented.
Vedanta: Two people were killed when agitators gathered near Vedanta Ltd's project office at Lanjigarh, demanding proper rehabilitation and jobs.
Jet Airways: Crisis for the battered airline deepens as Etihad has refused to agree on contours of deal.
Hotel Leela Venture: Hotel Leela Venture on Monday said it had inked a binding agreement with a fund sponsored by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management for a slump sale of four hotels, property in Agra and hotel management contracts.
Aarti Industries: The company on Monday said it will launch QIP to raise funds. Floor price of the same has been set at Rs 1,469.95 per share.
OMCs: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) may react today as international crude oil prices are trading near 2019 highs, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by producer club OPEC.
