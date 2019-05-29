Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund: A diversified and consistent outperformer

Launched in July 2015 as Mirae Asset Prudence Fund, the fund was renamed Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund in March 2018. It featured in the top 30 percentile of the aggressive hybrid funds category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking in the March quarter of 2018-19. Neelesh Surana has been managing the fund’s equity portfolio since its inception.

Sudhir Kedia has also been managing it since April 2017. Mahendra Jajoo has been looking after the debt portfolio since September 2016. The fund’s assets under management (AUM) increased over eight times from Rs 202 crore in April 2016 to ...