Mkts extend rally on stimulus boost; Sensex up 1,411 pts, Nifty above 8,600

The surged for a third straight day on Thursday, posting their best three-day gains in years, spurred by stimulus deals announced by policymakers around the globe to combat the economic damage caused by the pandemic.



The rose 1,411 points, or 4.94 per cent, to end at 29,947. After dropping to 2016 levels on Monday, the 30-share index has rebounded 15 per cent. The Nifty50 index rose 323.6 points, or 3.9 per cent, to end at 8,641, up 13.6 per cent over its Monday’s close of 7,610.



The pullback has been so sharp that many on the Street are saying Monday’s levels could be the bottom for the market, and that the benchmark indices could rise further if the efforts to mitigate the spread of disease (COVID-19) are a success.



Globally, investor sentiment has got a boost after the US Senate approved the fiscal stimulus legislation worth $2 trillion to prop up the American economy rattled by the pandemic. This has helped minimise the selling by overseas funds. On Thursday, they were net sellers only to the tune of Rs 485 crore, as against the average selling of Rs 3,000 crore for this month.



India was among the best-performing major global market on Thursday, underpinned by the relief measures taken by the government.





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package worth Rs 1.7 trillion to help the economically weaker sections to tide over the 21-day lockdown and the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.



Some experts, however, expressed disappointment over the lack of stimulus measures for the industrial and finance sectors.

G Chokkalingam, founder, Equinomics, said the were expecting there would be measures like the scrapping of long-term capital gains tax and some financial incentive for the corporate sector.



“Some measures on these lines would have given incentive to investors and would have helped mitigate the hit on corporate earnings due to COVID-19. However, giving priority to those at the bottom of the pyramid is also the right thing to do,” said Chokkalingam.



Thursday’s gains were spurred by buying in banking and financial stocks, which were worst-hit in the market carnage. HDFC Bank and HDFC rose nearly 7 per cent each and made over 400-point contribution to the gains. IndusInd Bank, after coming off over 85 per cent from its highs, spurted 45 per cent and was the best-performing stock, followed by Bharti Airtel, which rose 11.2 per cent.



Analysts said short-covering amid the expiry of March series derivative contracts accentuated the gains.



“Short-covering due to derivatives expiry and moderation in selling by overseas investors were the key reasons for the rally in financial stocks,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities.



The latest rebound in the market has come a day after the Prime Minister announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Experts said the were hoping that the lockdown would end soon.



“The latest gains will be justifiable if the lockdown is lifted after a few weeks. But if it continues for a longer period, there will be a lot more pain in the offing. The gain may not be sustainable as other countries are struggling to contain the spread even after two months and things have just started to peak here,” said Chokkalingam.



“The market will not go back to its previous highs anytime soon, and things are expected to be volatile for a while. Our economy per se was not in good shape, and fiscally we do not have as many levers like the US to dole out benefits to people and expand our balance sheet,” said Abhimanyu Sofat, head of research, IIFL.



The market breadth was positive on Thursday, with total advancing stocks at 1,508 and those declining at 769 on the BSE. All the Sensex components, barring four, ended the session with gains, of which 14 rose over five per cent each.



Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries ended the session with losses of 3 per cent, 2.6 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.