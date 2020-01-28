Momentum stocks to take a breather as Coronavirus fear spreads globally

Momentum driven stocks in the Indian context such as Gujarat Gas, Relaxo Footwears, Bharti Airtel and SRF are likely to take a breather as global markets brace for a possible escalation in Coronavirus, says the latest report from Jefferies.

Auguring that the markets have already seen a good run over the past six months, the "Wuhan virus" epidemic / Coronavirus outbreak could be the trigger for them to take a breather, with momentum stocks most at risk while cash/bond-proxies could return in favour over the short-term. “After the strong returns since the August 2019 ...