Morningstar shifts to debt, says valuations for Indian equities stretched

Valuations for appear stretched at this point, given the sharp run up in from March lows, observed a report by Investment Adviser India, a subsidiary of independent investment research provider

The advisory firm’s valuation implied return forecasts indicates that the return expectation from is lower than what they were at the start of 2020, with all three market-cap segments-–large-, mid- and small-cap -- offering low real returns.

Investment Adviser India has cut its allocation to Indian equities across all its four PMS portfolios. The allocation has shifted to the medium- to long-term debt segment which ranks relatively better and offers attractive real term spreads. At a market-cap level, the advisory firm continues to favour large-caps over mid and small-caps.

“Indian mid and small-cap stocks have traded at lofty P/Es. The current valuations indicate a significant premium to our fair value assumption. On the other hand, the current margin and RoE are lower than the fair (long-term) assumption. Our valuation implied return framework factors a higher long-term margin and ROE estimate as compared to the current low margin and ROE that Indian equities offer – indicating a positive reversion impact on the return expectations,” said Morningstar.





The firm believes that investors are relying on the benefits of future growth opportunities to stoke returns, which may not be good investor behaviour. The firm, instead, says it prefers assets that are priced below their intrinsic value and offer attractive margins of safety.

A fundamental driver for equities to rally in the current cycle could be low-interest rate or cost of equity, observed Morningstar. This could be partially justified with record low-interest rates which have a positive impact on discounted cash flows of corporates.

“This is an unusual market cycle where on the one side the global economy is contracting by double digits, corporates are reporting losses, job cuts, low or no capex, and weak private consumption. On the other side, stock see a strong recovery from recent lows and continue to look robust. Risk-averse investor behavior during times like this would avoid equities and prefer assets like debt and gold which tend to do well in terms of protecting investors wealth,” it said.

Some of the high-frequency lead indicators suggest growth improvement over the last couple of months as the lockdown restrictions were eased. Over the short-term, government expenditure is likely to support growth with expectations of another round of front-end fiscal measures, although the fiscal room is limited, observed Morningstar.