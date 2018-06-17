Most of the BSE-500 stocks trade 20% or lower than their 52-week highs

The BSE benchmark Sensex ended the week with its longest stretch of weekly gains since April. But, most of the BSE-500 stocks still trade 20 per cent or lower than their 52-week highs.

While large-caps have more or less remained resilient during the recent market-wide sell-off, small-caps had to bear the brunt. In fact, this was the first week the BSE SmallCap index closed in the green after six weeks of back-to-back selling. Brokerages say that recent headwinds on account of rising crude oil prices, a weaker rupee, higher interest rates and a surge in bad loans for domestic ...