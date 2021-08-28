Most used blockchain Go Ethereum averts crisis after software flaw is fixed

-
ALSO READ
Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high, Ethereum breaks past $3,000 mark
India will not 'shut off' all cryptocurrency, wants blockchain: Sitharaman
Ethereum founder donates $1.14bn in cryptocurrency to Covid-hit India
Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's ban on cryptocurrency services
Ether near two-month high ahead of major blockchain protocol adjustment
-
A flaw in the most popular software used to verify transactions on the Ethereum network nearly triggered a crisis for the world’s most widely used cryptocurrency blockchain.
About half of the Ethereum ecosystem split into a separate chain after a bug in the Go Ethereum, or Geth, software effected users who hadn’t implemented an update meant to fix the mistake, said Maddie Kennedy, a spokesperson at the cryptocurrency research firm, Chainalysis.
“This could’ve been a big problem, but it isn’t,” Kennedy said.
About 75% of all users on the Ethereum network utilize Geth as a node to mine the blockchain’s native token, Ether, and to create software that runs functions such as decentralized applications.
At its worst, the split -- or fork -- could have caused a so-called double-spend attack where the same Ether cryptocurrency would have traded twice during any transaction or trade, according to the news site Decrypt. This would’ve created counterfeit currency and possibly a sharp drop in its value.
Fortunately, most traders using Geth swiftly upgraded their systems, allowing most of the blockchain to remain on the primary network, instead of pivoting to the forked version, said Kennedy.
While the parallel network still exists, it will eventually disappear as more users of Geth upgrade their systems, she added.
Ether rose for the first time in four trading sessions during New York hours, gaining about 4.6% to $3,272. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market value after Bitcoin has surged more than 300% this year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU