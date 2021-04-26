Mphasis surges 6% as Blackstone to buy controlling stake in firm

Shares of jumped over 6 per cent in intra-day trade on Monday after private equity (PE) firm Group said it will buy a majority stake in the company for a consideration of $2.8 billion. A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), UC Investments and other long-term investors will be co-investing along with

Following the development, the shares of IT outsourcing services provider touched a high of Rs 1,805 on the BSE. At 1.55 pm, the scrip pared gains and was trading 2.50 per cent higher at Rs 1,740.25 as against a rise of 1.20 per cent in the S&P BSE Sensex.

had bought around 61 per cent stake in from Hewlett Packard Enterprise in 2016 in a deal worth up to $1.1 billion.

This latest transaction will trigger a mandatory open offer for the purchase of up to 26 per cent additional shares of the company from the public shareholders and the acquiring entity has released a public announcement to the stock exchanges.

Based on the open offer subscription, the blended purchase price will vary between Rs 1,452 to Rs 1,497 per share (12-16 per cent premium to 12-month average price and 3-6 per cent discount to 6-month average price) and the purchase consideration will vary between Rs 15,200 crore to Rs 21,000 crore (or, approximately $2.0 billion to $2.8 billion). READ HERE

“We are gratified to continue our partnership with Blackstone, both as a leading investor as well as our client. We believe Blackstone’s sustained strategic partnership will help the company accelerate its growth and scale new heights. Sovereign and pension funds co-investing is a testimony of long-term commitment and a vote of confidence of a marquee set of shareholders,” said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and executive director of

Mphasis shares have surged nearly four times in value since April 2016, when Blackstone bought the initial stake, a Reuters report said.

The sale is expected to conclude in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.